Charlottesville Waffle House remains open, offering $1 waffles for delivery

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Waffle House is closing more than 400 stores across the country because of coronavirus, including the Route 29 location in Albemarle County.
More than 1,500 Waffle House restaurants are still open, though. Waffle House says you can call your local restaurant for carry-out orders and some even deliver.
The Waffle House on Fifth Street in Charlottesville is open, and is also offering $1 waffles for delivery.
The Fifth St. restaurant is also open 24-7 for takeout, like most other open locations.
