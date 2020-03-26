Charlottesville launches Cville360 Broadcast to share latest information on COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is launching a new broadcast to share the latest information with the community about the COVID-19 outbreak.
The city says Cville360 will be hosted by spokesperson Brian Wheeler, and will broadcast every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and Thursday at 4 p.m. on Comcast Ch. 10 and Charlottesville’s streaming channels. On-demand viewing will also be available from the city’s website and Facebook Live.
Audience participation will be supported via a Zoom webinar so that folks can ask questions and share information with city officials.
03/26/2020 Release from Charlottesville:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville is launching a new video broadcast to share the latest information with the community about the coronavirus.
Cville360 is hosted by Brian Wheeler, the City's Director of Communications. Shows will be broadcast every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and Thursday at 4 p.m. on the City's streaming channels and Comcast Ch. 10. On-demand viewing will be available from the City's website and Facebook Live.
Audience participation will be supported via a Zoom webinar allowing the community to ask questions and share information with City officials.
The first episode will air today at 4 p.m. and will feature Mayor Nikuyah Walker and City Manager Tarron Richardson.
For more information, please visit www.charlottesville.org/zoom.
