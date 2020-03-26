Charlottesville City Council switching to electronic meetings amidst local emergency

“If there is a public hearing that has to occur during this, obviously, we will utilize all means possible, including webinar technology," City Attorney John Blair said. "But this also states that the public can submit comments to the city clerk prior to, during, and for five days following the electronic meeting. Those comments will be officially made part of the public hearing record. So that again, if somebody can’t participate via webinar, this does give them the option to send an email.”