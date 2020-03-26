Charlottesville City Council switching to electronic meetings amidst local emergency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is adopting an ordinance to move its meetings to an electronic fashion during the local state of emergency.
Council called a special meeting Wednesday while socially distanced and allowed the public to tune in via video conference. All agenda items scheduled during the duration of the local emergency are continued.
“If there is a public hearing that has to occur during this, obviously, we will utilize all means possible, including webinar technology," City Attorney John Blair said. "But this also states that the public can submit comments to the city clerk prior to, during, and for five days following the electronic meeting. Those comments will be officially made part of the public hearing record. So that again, if somebody can’t participate via webinar, this does give them the option to send an email.”
City councilors say they hope this maximizes public involvement in electronic meetings.
