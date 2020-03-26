Charlottesville area partnership raises more than $2 million for those experiencing a hardship due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A new partnership among a few Charlottesville area groups is raising big money to help those experiencing hardship due to COVID-19. Thanks to hundreds of generous donors, the team has raised more than $2 million to help people in central Virginia.
The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, Cville Community Cares, United Way of Greater Charlottesville, City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County are all partnering to help.
If you’re experiencing hardship because of COVID-19, you can call (434) 234-4490 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. That assistance is available in multiple languages.
“What’s been so moving about this effort is the many ways people are bringing their strengths, their resources, their ideas, their connections, their social capital to really try to connect with others and really helps us all navigate this unprecedented pandemic together,” Charlottesville Area Community Foundation CEO Brennan Gould said.
The community emergency response fund is accepting donations. To donate, click here.
