Ben Cline Receives Republican nomination

“I am honored by the overwhelming support and encouragement from the citizens of the Sixth District to continue serving as their Representative in Congress. For the last two years I’ve focused on providing effective constituent services and a voice in Washington for the common sense conservative values of the Sixth District. I’ve kept my campaign promises by legislating on the principles of transparency, fiscal responsibility, and protecting the essential liberties guaranteed by our Constitution,” said Cline. “My record during my first term in office shows that my team and I were able to hit the ground running becoming the first freshman Republican to pass legislation which was signed into law. I hope to continue offering effective representation to my constituents should they choose to re-elect me this November.”