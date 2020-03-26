Ben Cline Receives Republican nomination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ben Cline has been officially nominated as the Republican candidate for election to Congress for the 6th Congressional District of Virginia.
Cline’s campaign made the announcement Thursday, March 26.
03/26/2020 Release from Ben Cline for Congress:
Today, Ben Cline announced that he has been officially nominated as the Republican candidate for election to Congress for the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia which will be decided in the general election on November 3, 2020. As the deadline to file for the Republican primary passed at 5:00 PM today, incumbent Ben Cline was the only candidate to file paperwork. Cline filed nearly 2,500 signatures, over twice the required minimum number of 1,000 signatures.
“I am honored by the overwhelming support and encouragement from the citizens of the Sixth District to continue serving as their Representative in Congress. For the last two years I’ve focused on providing effective constituent services and a voice in Washington for the common sense conservative values of the Sixth District. I’ve kept my campaign promises by legislating on the principles of transparency, fiscal responsibility, and protecting the essential liberties guaranteed by our Constitution,” said Cline. “My record during my first term in office shows that my team and I were able to hit the ground running becoming the first freshman Republican to pass legislation which was signed into law. I hope to continue offering effective representation to my constituents should they choose to re-elect me this November.”
Since taking office in January 2019, Rep. Ben Cline has sponsored or cosponsored nine bills which have become law and was the first freshman Republican to sponsor legislation which was signed into law. Among his enacted legislation was the Small Business Reorganization Act which streamlined existing bankruptcy procedures and provided new tools to increase a small business’ ability to achieve a successful restructuring.
Ben Cline’s voting record concluding his first year in office earned him high marks from several congressional observers and scorecards including the Susan B. Anthony List, FreedomWorks, and Heritage Action for America which judge votes cast by members of Congress on their adherence to conservative and constitutional principles.
