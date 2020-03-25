UVA Health offering COVID-19 testing to hospitals in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When concerns arose about limited access to COVID-19 testing, UVA researchers sprung into action. Now, the 24-hour rapid test is saving lives and helping hospitals across the commonwealth get results fast.
The UVA Medical Center currently has the capacity to conduct 100 tests per day in house. It is now also able to send out 50 tests per day to hospitals outside the health system.
The Virginia Health Department announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus had reached 391.
“An issue that people have recognized and talked about across the country is availability of testings," UVA Health Public Information Officer Eric Swensen said . "I think anything we can do to really hit those high impact patients again people who are already hospitalized.”
UVA hopes to roll out more than 500 tests a day in the next two weeks.
“As we continue to expand our test capacities to really prioritize that testing, not only for other inpatients other hospitals would also be able to provide that testing where we can to healthcare workers who may have a concern about an exposure, as well as first responders are out there in the community providing care for folks,” Swensen added.
As of Tuesday night, UVA gave several of its test kits to five hospitals in Virginia and one in North Carolina.
“We’ve kind of put out a call for help across, not only the health system, but across UVA," Swensen said. "So many people responded with whatever they could provide to help which is, especially with how this is, just so heartening to see and to hear about.”
The turn-around time for results is less than 24-hours, while other tests tend to take five to nine days. Researchers are hoping to get that down to just two hours for UVA inpatients and 12 hours for patients at outside hospitals.
“It’s a really nice story in the sense that it’s really taking a true team effort across the health system," Swensen stated. "A lot of people have worked very, very hard over the last few weeks to make this test a reality.”
One big looming question is: if you are located in the Charlottesville area and experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, can you get this rapid test?
“The first thing we would always suggest is if you have symptoms that you find concerning or have believe you may have been exposed, call your primary care provider first, and at UVA that’s going to trigger a process where we’ll kind of get you in the process to be screened and reviewed,” said Swensen.
Researchers say this is not only helping those infected get fast results and care. It is also helping those on the front lines conserve their protective gear so they only use it for patients who test positive.
03/25/2020 Release from UVA Health:
