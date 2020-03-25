Unsettled and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure continues to move away, however, wrap around moisture will result in areas of drizzle and fog. As high pressure builds in drier air will eventually erode the fog and drizzle. Thursday will start with clouds and patchy fog. By mid day we’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Heat and humidity will build in for our late week, with another round of scattered showers late Friday and into the Weekend. Skies are expected to clear by Monday. Have a great and safe day !