Unsettled and chilly

Brighter days ahead

NBC29 Weather at Noon
By David Rogers | March 25, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 12:48 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure continues to move away, however, wrap around moisture will result in areas of drizzle and fog. As high pressure builds in drier air will eventually erode the fog and drizzle. Thursday will start with clouds and patchy fog. By mid day we’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Heat and humidity will build in for our late week, with another round of scattered showers late Friday and into the Weekend. Skies are expected to clear by Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy with drizzle and fog, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Cloudy with fog, Low: around 40

Thursday: Clearing and seasonal, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s\

Friday: Partly sunny with late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

