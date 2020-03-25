Unsettled and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure continues to move away, however, wrap around moisture will result in areas of drizzle and fog. As high pressure builds in drier air will eventually erode the fog and drizzle. Thursday will start with clouds and patchy fog. By mid day we’ll see partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures. Heat and humidity will build in for our late week, with another round of scattered showers late Friday and into the Weekend. Skies are expected to clear by Monday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with drizzle and fog, High: upper 40s
Tonight: Cloudy with fog, Low: around 40
Thursday: Clearing and seasonal, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s\
Friday: Partly sunny with late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with late showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
