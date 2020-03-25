Staunton City Council calls for an emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19

Staunton Public Library. The Library will be ending its curbside service as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. At close of day on Tuesday, book returns will be locked and hold requests suspended. You may keep any materials you have borrowed until the Library reopens. No overdue fines will be charged during this time. Staff members are still available to help you access and navigate the many digital library resources. You can call them at 540.332.3902 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or email library@ci.staunton.va.us. As always, there are many online resources available at www.stauntonlibrary.org.