Some Fog Tonight. Brighter Skies and Milder Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds will linger tonight with areas of fog developing. Some brighter skies return Thursday, along with milder temperatures. After some morning fog, a nice Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s, as dry high pressure builds over the region.
The next storm system will start to approach on Friday and a few passing showers possible, temperatures will turn warmer topping out in the 70s. A cold front will stall across the region late Friday night into Saturday, bringing mostly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and some showers. While Saturday is cooler, temperatures will warm back up into the 70s on Sunday. Sun and clouds and a scattered shower or storm as we move through the day.
Next week, will start cooler and dry. More rain possible by the mid-week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of dense fog. Lows 35-40.
Thursday: AM fog. Partly to mostly sunny and milder. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s to around 50.
Friday: Clouds and sun with a few showers early, Warmer. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low 76s. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers/storm, Warm. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows in the upper 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 50s to near 60.
Wednesday: Cloudy, cool, showers. Highs upper 50s.
