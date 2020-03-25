A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure is bringing areas of rain throughout central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley. Clouds combined with a northeast flow will keep temperatures in the 40s Today. As the low pressure system tracks to our southeast, conditions will slowly begin to dry by this afternoon. Thursday will start with clouds and fog, then skies will partially clear and our wind will shift out of the southwest. Warmer and more seasonal conditions for Thursday before a gradual warming trend blankets our area. While the Weekend will not be a washout, both Saturday and Sunday will feature a chance for scattered showers. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Cloudy with early showers, High: upper 40s
Tonight: Cloudy with fog, Low: around 40
Thursday: Morning clouds and fog, then clearing, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid with late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with late rain, High: low 60s...Lows: Low 4os
