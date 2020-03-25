A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure is bringing areas of rain throughout central Virginia and the Shenandoah valley. Clouds combined with a northeast flow will keep temperatures in the 40s Today. As the low pressure system tracks to our southeast, conditions will slowly begin to dry by this afternoon. Thursday will start with clouds and fog, then skies will partially clear and our wind will shift out of the southwest. Warmer and more seasonal conditions for Thursday before a gradual warming trend blankets our area. While the Weekend will not be a washout, both Saturday and Sunday will feature a chance for scattered showers. Have a great and safe day !