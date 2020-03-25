Restaurants offering takeout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic

In an effort to encourage people to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re providing a list of restaurants that are open for take-out and delivery. If you would like your restaurant included here or know of one that is providing take out or delivery, please send an email to newsdesk@nbc29.com.
Albemarle County
- Amici’s Italian Restaurant - 370 Valley St., Scottsville. 434-286-4000. Take out offered.
- Baine’s Books & Coffee - 485 Valley St., Scottsville. (434) 286-3577. Take out offered.
- Bamboo House - (434) 973-9211. 4831 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
- Barefoot Country Store - 635 Valley Street Scottsville, Virginia. (434) 286-4200. Take out offered.
- Beijing Kitchen - 440 Valley St., Scottsville, VA 24590. 434-286-2223. Take out offered.
- Boars Head Resort - 200 Ednam Drive, 434.972.2220 - Offering Take away for our breakfast lunch and dinner menu and some select items such as sushi, beer and wine. We also are offering family meals starting at 45$ for a family of 4 and 65$ for a family of 6. We are delivering our dinner menu and Family style menu to our local surrounding neighborhoods. Please order by 2 pm for the Family meals for same day.
- Bojangles’ - O.pen 6 am til 10pm. Drive thru and delivery available through GrubHub and Door Dash. Curbisde pick-up also available.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Open for takeout & delivery from 11am to 10pm.
- BurgerFi - 5th Street Station. 385 Merchant Walk Square. Wed- Sat 11:30am-9:00pm. Sun 11:30am-4:00pm. Open for carry out and delivery. 434-284-8978.
- Burger Bach - 2050 Bond St, (434) 328-2812. Open 12-8 every day for carry out. We offer delivery through GrubHub, Doordash and Uber Eats.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse - 3924 Lenox Avenue, 434-422-5170 - Open from 11-9 Sunday- Thursday and 11-10 Friday and Saturday for takeout and delivery.
- Bojangles - Open 6 am til 10pm. Drive thru and delivery available through GrubHub and Door Dash. You can also call in an order and they will provide curb side pick up.
- Caribou Coffee 5th Street Station - 365 Merchant Walk Square. Open for carry-out Wed-Sun 8:00am-3:00pm. 434-422-8726.
- Carmello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar - Offering grab-and-go service, to-go orders and delivery through Grub Hub.
- Chick-fil-A (Fashion Square Mall) - Open for catering orders, both pickup and delivery. Curbside delivery for guests who have the Chick-fil-A app. We are partnered with Uber Eats, Door Dash and GrubHub. Offering doorstep delivery for a family meal package. Mall parking lot “drive-thru” from 11am-5pm.
- Chimm - Online delivery through GrubHub. For takeout, call (434) 288-1120.
- Chisolm Vineyards - Offering curbside pickup or shipping for both wine and premium farm-raised beef. For curbside, text: (434) 466-3989. To purchase: http://www.chisholmvineyards.com/purchase/. Address: 1135 Clan Chisholm Ln, Earlysville, VA 22936.
- Croby’s - Our family restaurant, Croby’s is open for take out and curbside pick up only. 32 Mill Creek Drive next to Food Lion. (434) 234-3089. Tues-Sat 11am-7pm. Sunday 9am-2pm. On line ordering or call us. Regular menu plus Family Meals and breakfast specials
- Crozet Pizza - 5794 Three Notched Road, Crozet, 434.823.2132 - take out, curbside or delivery. Full menu plus beer and wine. Mon-Fri 4-9, Sat-Sun 12-9.
- Domino’s Pizza - Open from 10am-midnight, offering delivery and carryout with options for contactless delivery or car-side carryout. Order online at www.dominos.com.
- Dr. Ho’s Humble Pie - Open from 11-8 for takeout only. Full menu available, as well as beer and wine to go. Call (434) 245-0000.
- Duner’s - Takeout only. Call (434) 293-8352.
- El Tako Nako Food Truck - 2405 Hydraulic Road. Open everyday for take-away. 5pm-12am. Call 434-305-8918.
- End Zone Pizza - 1764 Timberwood Blvd, Charlottesville, VA 22911. 434-973-8207. Offering take out and delivery as usual.
- Fardowners - 5773 The Square, Crozet, (434) 823-1300 - Carry-Out Orders 12:00-8:00. Limited Menu at fardowners.com.
- Firehouse Subs - Open for takeout, curbside delivery, and GrubHub delivery. Order online, through our app, or by phone at (434) 995-5921.
- Five Guys Hollymead Town Center - Open for Curbside Pick-Up & Delivery though www.fiveguys.com, GrubHub, and UberEats.
- Guadalajara Mexican Restauarant - Open for Take-Out and Delivery.
- Guajiros Miami Eatery - Takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery. Order online or call (434) 465-2108.
- Jersey Mike’s Subs - Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through our website or the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available through the Jersey Mike’s app or through our third-party delivery partners.
- Jimmy John’s - Open for carryout, delivery and curbside pickup. Online ordering available.
- Kanak Indian Kitchen - Offering take-out & delivery every day from 5pm-10pm. Call (434) 328-2775 or order online through http://www.kanakcville.com/, GrubHub or Uber Eats!
- Kirt’s Ice Cream - Open for curbside or walk up service.
- Lime Leaf Thai Restaurant - Open & providing carry-out services.
- Luv’n Oven - 162 Scottsville Center Scottsville, Virginia. (434) 286-3828. Take out available.
- Marco’s Pizza - Delivery or carryout with our app or at Marcos.com. If you prefer contact-free delivery, please indicate in the delivery instructions box.
- Martin’s Grill - Offering full menu takeout, curbside pick-up, beer to go, and our food truck in the parking lot.
- McDonald’s - Open for take out and drive thru. Delivery is offered at Charlottesville locations through Doordash and Grubhub.
- Michie Tavern - Offering curbside service and reduced minimums for takeout orders.
- Mission BBQ - Offering Take Out, Curbside Pick Up, and Free Local Delivery (within 5 miles) on orders over $25. Monday-Saturday 11am-8pm, Sunday 11:30am-8pm.
- Mochiko Cville - Open for take out and online ordering.
- Moe’s Original BBQ - Ivy Road. 7 Days/wk 12-8pm. Pickup/Curbside Pickup & Delivery (No Dine-in)
- Morsel Compass Restaurant - 2025 Library Ave. Crozet VA 434-989-1569. Pickup, Delivery in the Crozet area.
- Noodles & Company - We’re offering take out orders, both in person and over the phone. We’re also offering orders from our app, Grub Hub, Door Dash, and Uber Eats. We’ve modified our hours to closing at 8pm every night so we can continue to take care of each other and the community we serve.
- Outback Steakhouse - Open for carry out and delivery.
- Panera Bread - 7:30 am - 6 pm everyday. Take out or pick up orders. 7:30 am - 7:30 pm everyday for our drive-thru locations. Catering still available.
- Red Lobster - Open 11-30-830 Sunday-Thursday, 1130-930 Friday and Saturday. Offering curbside pick-up and third party delivery!
- Red Robin - Operating a full to-go experience available through directly calling the restaurant at 434-964-9523, walk up to go orders, on-line ordering at www.redrobin.com, and through 3rd party delivery services Ubereats, Doordash, and Grubhub.
- Restoration Crozet - Offering take-out service from our snack bar window Thursday - Tuesday, 10:00am-6:00pm (closed Wednesday). www.restorationcrozet.com/menu.
- RiverBirch - Open limited hours with take out, curb side pick up and online ordering and payment options. Delivery to select areas coming soon. Open M-Th 12-7, F 12-8, St 3-8.
- Riverside North - Open for takeout. Call (434) 979-1000.
- Royalty Eats - Open for delivery and takeout. Call (434) 923-3287.
- Sam’s Hot Dog Stand (Crozet) - Walk up, call (434) 282-8705 or visit crozethotdogs.com for online ordering.
- Simeon Market - Open during normal hours with many to-go options available. Call (434) 244-4025.
- Stony Point Market - Open Monday through Friday 7am to 6pm. Saturdays 8am to 6pm. Groceries, Deli and Carry Out.
- Taste of China - (434) 975-6688, https://www.tasteofchinacharlottesville.com/. 610-612 Albemarle Sq., Charlottesville, VA 22901.
- Tavern on the James - 280 Valley St., Scottsville. (434) 286-3500. Take out available.
- Thai 99 II - (434) 964-1212, https://www.thai99usa.com/. 915 Gardens Blvd, Charlottesville, VA.
- Thai Cuisine & Noodle House - Curbside pick-up and delivery. Order online and then call (434) 974-1326 to have food brought to your car. For delivery, $25 minimum or $5 fee if under. Call for availability.
- The Batteau - 515 Valley St. Scottsville, Virginia. 434-212-3034. Take out available.
- The Brick Oven Pizzeria & Restaurant - Open on Friday and Saturdays from 11 AM to 9:30 PM. Pick up and delivery available within 5 miles of the restaurant.
- The Markets of Tiger Fuel Company - Online order, pre-pay and curbside pickup is available at our four deli locations. Delivery is available for orders of $200 or more and we ask customers to call the store to get details about an estimated delivery time. Click here to order online: https://ordering.app/tigerfuelmarkets/, or through our mobile app.
- The Mill Room - Offering carryout dining with abundant outdoor space for dining outside and abiding by the current social distancing guidelines. We are also offering family meals starting at $45 for a family of 4 and $65 for a family of 6. We are delivering our dinner menu and family style menu to our local surrounding neighborhoods. Please order by 2pm for the family meals for same day. Menus can be viewed at BoarsHeadResort.com. Call to order: (434) 972-2230.
- Timberwood Grill - Delivery, takeout and curbside pick-up only. Order online or call (434) 975-3311.
- Timberwood Taphouse - Delivery, takeout and curbside pick-up only -- food, beer and wine. 11am-8pm. Order online or call (434) 234-3563.
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Rio Hill Shopping Center. Open for takeout, curbside delivery, or delivery via GrubHub and DoorDash. Order online, through our app, or by phone at (434) 975-0333. Opens at 7am for Grumpy Hour 7-10am weekdays. All Smoothies $2.99.
- Uncle Maddio’s Pizza - Order in-store or online from UncleMaddios.com for carry-out or for delivery from our 3rd party delivery partners.
- Vinny’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Offering takeout and curbside. Open 11-8 Monday-Thursday, 11-9 Friday- Saturday, Sunday 12-8. Call 434-973-4055.
- Vocelli Pizza - Open for delivery & take-out.
- Waffle House - Open 24/7 for takeout business. 5th Street Station Waffle House: Call (434) 296-5010. Route 29 (Premier Circle) Waffle House: Call (434) 975-5860.
- Wayland’s Crossing Tavern - Crozet, 1015 Heathercroft Cir, Suite 400. Open for takeout from 4:00pm – 8:00pm Wed – Sun. Order online at https://waylandscrossing.com; or https://orders.cake.net/11080046 or call 434-205-4669.
- Which Wich Superior Sandwiches - Hollymead Town Center. 434-977-9424. Guests may order in-store or online at order.whichwich.com for carryout or curbside pickup. Delivery is also available through our app, Door Dash and GrubHub.
- Whistle Stop Grill - Crozet, VA. Offering curbside takeaway. Call 434-823-9000.
- Wing Zone - 5th Street Station. 385 Merchant Walk Square. Open for carry-out Wed-Sat 11:30am-9:00pm. Sun 11:30am-4:00pm. 434-529-8281.
Augusta County
- Edelweiss German Restaurant - 19 Edelweuiss Lane, Staunton Open for take out, dine in and delivery 9:00am - 9:00pm Tuesday - Sunday. Call 540-337-1203.
- Little Caesar’s Pizza - 1327 W. Broad Street, Waynesboro (540-943-1167) & 2300 W. Beverley Street, Staunton (540-213-2200). Offering drive-thru, contactless pizza portal pick-up in lobby or delivery by ordering through mobile app or at www.littlecaesars.com.
Charlottesville
- Ace Biscuit & Barbecue - Takeout only. 8am – 3pm. Call (434) 202-1403.
- Anna’s Pizza - #5 115 Maury Ave, C’ville. 434-295-7500. Take out only.
- Asian Express - 909 West Main St., Suite 101. Open for takeout and delivery only. Call 434-979-1888 or order online www.newasianexpress.com. Also delivering through Grub Hub and Door Dash.
- Basil Mediterranean Bistro - 355 Merchant Walk Square Suite #300, Open 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM for Pick Up/Carry Out
- Bashir’s Taverna - Call (434) 923-0927.
- Beer Run - Order online any time. Curbside Pickup or Delivery between 12 Noon and 7 PM on weekdays, weekends from 9 AM - 7 PM. Beer & wine delivery also available.
- Belle - Takeout only. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches. 9am-2pm. Free kids meals with adult meals. Call (434) 996-4919.
- Belmont Pizza - 221 Carlton Rd. - (434) 977-1970
- Ben & Jerry’s – Barrack’s Road Shopping Center. Delivering on GrubHub. Contact number: 434-244-7438
- Blue Ridge Pizza - Open for to go and curbside pickup every day 4-8pm.
- Bodo’s - Order in drive-thru for take-away. Credit card only. Order for take-away on premises at UVA Corner location.
- Brasserie Saison - Curbside pick-up. Call (434) 202-7027.
- Breadworks - Curbside pick-up (credit card only). Call (434) 296-4663.
- Brown’s - Call (434) 295-4911.
- Burger King – Barracks Road Shopping Center. Delivering on GrubHub and DoorDash. Contact number: 434-293-8566
- Canipe Brothers Bar and Grill - 2104 Angus Rd. 434-293-6333 - Open with 10 patrons seating and takeout available Hours: Monday thru Saturday 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, Sunday 11:00 am till 7:00 pm.
- Champion Brewing Company - Takeout only. Food, beer, and wine. 5 – 8pm. Order online.
- Chipotle – Barracks Road Shopping Center - Order online for pick-up. Delivering on DoorDash. Contact number: 434-872-0212
- CHOPT – Barracks Road Shopping Center - Order online for pick-up. Delivering on DoorDash. Contact number: 434-378-8092
- Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Open for Delivery, Pickup, Curbside Pickup and Carry Out only.
- Citizen Bowl - Takeout and delivery food, beer, and wine. 11am-3pm. Call (434) 234-3662.
- Common House - Open to all. Curbside pickup of meals, beer, and wine. Order online or call (434) 566-0192.
- Commonwealth - Takeout only. Wed-Sat, 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 202-7728.
- Cook Out - 1254 Emmet St N, Charlottesville, VA 22903 is open Sunday-Thursday 10:30am-3:30am. Friday and Saturday 10:30 to 4:30 am. Drive thru only.
- Corner Juice - Open for pick-up & delivery.
- Court Square Tavern - Open for take-out and up to 10 people seated. Monday-Friday 11:30-2:00 (Lunch). Tuesday- Saturday 5:00-9:00 (Dinner).
- Crozet Pizza Charlottesville - Curbside pickup and delivery. Call (434) 202-0592.
- C’ville Coffee - 1301 Harris Street - Open everyday from 10 AM to 3 PM for take out from our full menu for coffee, sandwiches, and wines. Please call (434) 817-2633 to order.
- Conmole - (formerly Comal) - Oaxacan - 816 Hinton Ave. in Belmont neighborhood. (434) 328-2519. Mexican cuisine now with Curbside takeout. Takeout hours: Tuesday - Saturday 10:30a - 1p & 4p - 9p. Order ahead online at conmole.com or call.
- Domino’s Pizza - Open from 10am-midnight, offering delivery and carryout with options for contactless delivery or car-side carryout. Order online at www.dominos.com.
- Doodle’s Diner - 434-295-7550. 1305 Long Street. Carry out, Curbside and freezer pack meals available. Tuesday-Friday 11am-7:00pm. Sundays 9:00am-2:00pm. We serve breakfast all day!
- Durty Nelly’s - Take-out service and gift cards available. Call (434) 295-1278.
- Fabio’s NY Pizza - High Street, 434-872-0070 - open for carry out and delivery Monday through Saturday 11:00am-10:30pm.
- Farm Bell Kitchen - Farm Bell Kitchen now has an online ordering system and offers curbside delivery of your food. Just pull up out front! www.farmbellkitchen.com. 1209 West Main Street, Charlottesville. 434-205-1538
- FARMacy Food Truck - Serving family size prepared meals for groups in neighborhoods.
- Feast! - Takeout only. Order online or call (434) 244-7800.
- Fellini’s Italian Restaurant - Serving curbside and walk up to-go orders, as well as delivery and online ordering - or call 434-284-7676 to place an order.
- Firefly - Offering takeout and delivery everyday from 11am-8pm. Order online or call (434) 202-1050.
- First Watch – Order for pickup by phone. Contact number: 434-202-5383
- Five Guys Barracks Road - Open for Curbside Pick-Up & Delivery though www.fiveguys.com, GrubHub, and UberEats.
- Guadalajara Mexican Restauarant - Open for Take-Out and Delivery.
- Great Harvest Bread Company - Open for curb service and delivery. You can call 434-202-7813 to order. They will deliver even after they close.
- Greenberry’s Coffee Co. – Order using the online advanced order app. Contact number: 434-984-0200
- HotCakes – Order online for pick-up (curb-side pick-up available). Delivering on GrubHub. Contact number: 434-295-6037.
- Iron Paffles & Coffee - Takeout only, with table-side, contactless pick-up. Order online or call (434) 806-3800.
- Junction - 421 Monticello Rd., 434-465-6131 - Offering low-cost delivery and curbside pickup meals. “Ten for Ten” special - all of the meals, chosen from their regular menus, have a flat cost of $10.
- Kitchenette Sandwich Shop - Open for take out orders. Call ahead at (434) 260-7687.
- Korner Restaurant - Offering delivery services. (434) 977-9535.
- La Joya Mexican Restaurant - Limited seating and take out service/delivery. 1143 5th SW, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
- Lampo - Curbside pick-up only. Order online. Wait in your car to be texted when your order is ready.
- Lemongrass - Open for takeout. Tuesday-Sunday 10AM-7PM.
- Little Star - Curbside pick-up only. Joint menu with Oakhart Social. 4pm – 8pm.
- Mahana Fresh – Order online for pick-up. Delivering available on GrubHub. Contact number: 434-284-5846.
- Mangione’s on Main - Open for take-out only from 12:00pm - 8:00pm daily. For take-out orders, text or call (434) 466-7273.
- MarieBette - Takeout only. Call (434) 529-6118.
- Martin’s Grill - 3449 Seminole Trail, (434) 974-9955 - curb-side take out service, and a food truck in the parking lot.
- Mas Tapas - Offering take-out Tuesday-Saturday 12pm-7pm. Order at www.mastapas.com or call 434-979-0990.
- Maya - Curbside pick-up of family-style menu. 12-8 pm. Call (434) 979-6292. Menu prices reduced 20%. 15% fee to benefit staff.
- McDonald’s - Open for take out and drive thru. Delivery is offered at Charlottesville locations through Doordash and Grubhub.
- Mel’s Cafe - Offering takeout. Monday-Saturday 10am-10pm. Call (434) 971-8819.
- Mellow Mushroom - Curbside pick-up and delivery only. 11am – 8pm. Order online or call (434) 972-9366.
- Melting Pot - Open and offering delivery and take out. Beer and wine delivery available.
- Milan - Call (434) 984-2828.
- Mission BBQ - 3912 Lenox Ave., (434) 260-7740 - Take Out, Curbside Pick Up, Free Local Delivery (within 5 miles) on orders over $25. We will be conducting no contact deliveries as a precautionary measure. Monday-Saturday 11 am - 8 pm; Sunday 11:30 am - 8 pm.
- Moe’s Original BBQ - Downtown Water Street, Tuesday-Sunday 11am-8ish. Pickup/Curbside Pickup & Delivery (No Dine-in)
- Modern Nosh - Takeout and curbside pick-up only. 11am – 4pm. Free kid’s meal with each adult meal. Call (434) 202-8098.
- Moose’s by the Creek - 1710 Monticello Rd, (434) 977-4150. Offering both takeout and delivery services. Wednesday-Sunday 7am-3pm.
- Now & Zen - Takeout and curbside pick-up only. 5-9pm. Call (434) 971-1177.
- Oakhart Social - Curbside pick-up only. Joint menu with Little Star. 4pm – 8pm.
- Oakhurst Inn Cafe - Limited menu for curbside pickup only - 8am to 1pm. Call (434) 872-0100 x 2.
- Orzo Kitchen & Wine Bar - Offering curbside pickup & home delivery.
- Pad Thai - Takeout only. Call (434) 293-4302.
- Panera Bread - 7:30am - 6pm everyday. Take out or pick up orders. 7:30am - 7:30 pm everyday for our drive-thru locations. Catering still available.
- Paradox Pastry - 313 2nd St SE, Charlottesville, 434-245-2253 - open 7 am to 1 pm M-Sat for curbside pick up and some delivery. Please call to order.
- Pearl Island Cafe - Pearl Island Cafe - 233 4th Street NW Charlottesville, VA 22903. Flavor Line: (434) 305-4238 . Open Monday - Friday 11:00a - 8:00p & Saturday (Brunch) 10:00a - 4:00p. Open for Carryout, Curbside Pickup and Delivery (through Grubhub).
- Peter Chang China Grill – Order online for pick-up. Delivering on DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. Contact number: 434-244-9818
- Ten - Offering take-out Wednesdays - Saturdays from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
- The Pie Guy - open for catering and delivery. Place your order on Grubhub and UberEats. For group orders of 5 or more people please contact us directly at 434-825-0508 for deals.
- Poke Sushi Bowl – Order online for pick-up. Delivering on GrubHub and UberEats. Contact number: 434-328-8833.
- Public Fish & Oyster - Curbside pick-up. 12pm-8pm. Call (434) 995-5542.
- Quality Pie - (434) 284-5120. Open for take out/pick up until 9pm at 309 Avon Street.
- Random Row Brewing Company - 608 Preston Ave., (434)284-8466. Open for to go and curbside pickup every day 4-8pm. We are offering beer and pizza delivery along with Blue Ridge Pizza every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Delivery orders must be submitted online.
- Revolutionary Soup - Takeout and delivery only. 10am-3pm. Extra large soups available to stock fridge or freezer. Call (434) 296-7687.
- Sedona Taphouse - Open for takeout. 12-8 daily.
- Smoothie King – Delivering on DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. Contact number: 434-295-8502.
- Sticks Kebob Shop - Takeout only. Call in or order online: Preston — Pantops.
- Subway – Barracks Road Shopping Center - Delivering on DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. Contact number: 434-245-9595
- Tara Thai – Order online for pick-up. Delivering on DoorDash, GrubHub. Contact number: 434-984-9998
- The Bebedero - Takeout and delivery only. Family meals available. 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 234-3762.
- The Catering Outfit - Offering TCO 2 GO, a drive thru culinary experience at the white tent at 221 Carlton Road. Cars can pull up to the tent, put in their order and drive off with their food from a different menu every day. Visit www.cateringoutfit.com and click the tco2go tab for daily menus.
- The Local - 824 Hinton Avenue, 434-984-9749 - Offering low-cost delivery and curbside pickup meals. “Ten for Ten” special - all of the meals, chosen from their regular menus, have a flat cost of $10.
- The Markets of Tiger Fuel Company - Online order, pre-pay and curbside pickup is available at our four deli locations. Delivery is available for orders of $200 or more and we ask customers to call the store to get details about an estimated delivery time. Click here to order online: https://ordering.app/tigerfuelmarkets/, or through our mobile app.
- The Pie Chest - Offering take out, with curbside service at a dedicated parking space on Fourth Street.
- The Shebeen - Curbside pick-up, 12pm-8pm. Discounted regular menu. Call (434) 296-3185. Regular Menu. Plus, Family Meal Menu.
- The Southern Crescent - Curbside pick-up only. Wed-Fri 4:30 – 7:30pm, Sat-Sun 12:00pm-7:30pm. Call (434) 284-5101.
- The Whiskey Jar - Takeout and delivery only. Family meals available. 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 202-1549.
- Texas Roadhouse 455 Albemarle Square, 434-973-4700. Open for carryout 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery - Currently offering Curbside and ToGo options and will be adding local delivery on Thursday, March 26th ! Visit Threenb.com for menus and ordering information.
- Vivace - We are offering take out, curbside pick up, and free local delivery (within 3 miles). Hours are Monday-Sunday 5pm-9pm. Call us at 434.979.0994 or email vivacecville@gmail.com. We are also offering 20% off all to go wine or beer.
- Wayside Chicken - (434) 977-5000. Open from 11am-7pm Monday - Saturday. Takeout or delivery through Door Dash. Order by phone or in restaurant. See our menu at www.waysidechicken.com.
- Wild Wing Cafe - Open for Take Out and Delivery (Grubhub, DoorDash). Sun-Thurs 11a-10p. Fri-Sat 11a-11p. (434) 979-9464.
- Zaxby’s - 1248 Emmet St N, 434-529-8220. Serving guests through our drive-thru, delivery through GrubHub, DoorDash, UberEats, and online/call-in pickup ordering. 11am-10pm.
- Zinburger – Order online for pick-up. Delivering on GrubHub and UberEats. Contact number: 434-244-2604
- Zoes Kitchen – Order online for pick-up. Delivering on UberEats. Contact number: 434-995-5334
- Zocalo- Order online or call 434-977-4944. Curbside service only.
Fluvanna County
- Bottomz Up Bar & Grill - Open for takeout from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday. We will be closed Mondays. (434) 207-3040.
- Dogwood Restaurant - 434-589-1155 - Open 11am - 8pm Monday through Saturday for to-go and curb-side to-go.
- Farm to Table Cafe and Local Grocery Store - open Monday - Friday 8am-4pm and Saturday 8am-2pm. Offering Delivery, Curbside, Take-out and Local groceries.
- Wahoo BBQ - Open for take out and curbside pick up in Fluvanna County. 3417 Thomas Jefferson Parkway Palmyra VA 22963. Call ahead at 434-589-2286 or order online at wahoobbq.com.
Greene County
- Blue Ridge Cafe - 8315 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville, VA. Call (434) 985-3633 for takeout orders or if you have any questions. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday. Visit www.blueridgecafe.com to place orders online. And customers who order a takeout meal receive a FREE roll of TOILET PAPER (one per order while supplies last)!
- Jack’s Shop Kitchen - Offering takeout and delivery from 10am - 2pm Mon through Fri and 9am - 3pm Sat and Sun. Also offering Suppers To Go. Call us at 434.939.9239 or visit our website.
- Lydia Mountain Lodge - Offering curbside pick-up on Fridays & Saturdays from 9am-5pm and Sundays from 9am to 2pm. Call 434-990-9028.
- Olive’s Grill - Open for take-out from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- The 106 - Offering curbside pickup and delivery to Greene County and parts of the neighboring counties. Open from 11am to 8pm. 14971 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville. 434-409-7547.
- The Markets of Tiger Fuel Company - Online order, pre-pay and curbside pickup is available at our four deli locations. Delivery is available for orders of $200 or more and we ask customers to call the store to get details about an estimated delivery time. Click here to order online: https://ordering.app/tigerfuelmarkets/, or through our mobile app.
- Vinny’s New York Pizza - 8841 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville. (434) 985-4731. Open for takeout -- serving our full Italian menu and pizzas.
Louisa County
- Il Castello Italian Restaurant - 47 Market St., Zion Crossroads, VA 22942. (540) 832-3781. Closed on Mondays, Tuesday-Thursday (11-9), Friday & Saturday (11-10), Sunday (12-9). Curbside delivery, Takeout, Delivery up to 7 miles. We’re also offering pizza kits for $10 including pizza dough, pizza sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.
Madison County
- Miranda’s - Open for normal business hours. Monday to Saturday 730am to 8pm and Sunday 8am to 2pm. We’re offering 25% off all carry out orders.
- The Bavarian Chef - Open for curbside pickup. 5102 S. Seminole Trail, Madison, VA 22727. (540) 948-6505. Items can be ordered off our standard restaurant menu as well as our food truck menu.
Orange County
- PROVISIONS Market Table - OPEN 11:30am-6pm. Online menu and ordering. Chef prepared meals, lunches, local meats, farm fresh eggs, fresh produce, charcuterie plates & wines, even recently added paper-good staples, all for carry out and delivery in the Orange area.
- The Light Well - We are open for FULL MENU takeout and delivery! 11:00am - 7:00pm Wed - Saturday, 11:00am - 3:00pm on Sunday.
Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as restaurants are submitted.