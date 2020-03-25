ReadyKids partners with groups in Virginia to find childcare for parents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Schools and daycares are closed all across Virginia, but some parents with essential jobs still need to report to work. One facility in Charlottesville is asking childcare providers to inform the state if they have decided to stay open or close, so parents can find some relief.
ReadyKids, United Way, The Department of Social Services and Child Care Virginia are trying to get a sense of what is needed locally and how many slots are available for childcare. The groups are requesting child care providers to inform Child Care Aware of Virginia as soon as possible if they are open.
“As we get these numbers in the next few days we’ll be adding the need for some emergency childcare situation to be set up," Gail Esterman, with ReadyKids, said.
If you are in need of childcare services click here. You can find a link to places that are open.
