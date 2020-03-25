Performance Signs to print free signs for businesses in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A business in Greene County is offering its services free of charge for restaurants who may need help advertising new hours or changes in the middle of coronavirus concerns.
Performance Signs is offering to make a sign free of charge for any restaurant struggling with restrictions on groups of 10 or more.
The owner says she wants to do all she can to help other businesses during this time.
“Community is important it's important to us we are a community of believers here and we also believe that the culture we create and the instances that we put out in the community should be positive and it was our way to give back" Performance Sign Owner Katherine Morris said.
The signs are customizable..
