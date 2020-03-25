Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Seminole Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pedestrian was found dead in along Seminole Trail in Albemarle County in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 25.
An Albemarle County police officer found the pedestrian in the median of the 3100 block of Northbound Seminole Trail around 2 a.m. The pedestrian was deceased upon the officer’s arrival. The victim appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.
The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified. ACPD is asking anyone with information to contact First Sergeant Mike Easton at (434) 531-5393.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at approximately 2 am, an Albemarle County Police Officer found what appeared to be a person unconscious in the median of the 3100 block of Northbound Seminole Trail. The officer identified that the person was deceased and appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, which Rescue then confirmed.
This incident was investigated by ACPD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team as a hit-and-run. This is the fourth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2020.
No more information will be released at this time.
