Judge orders environmental review of Dakota Access pipeline

A section of the 11.5-foot-tall mile-marker post created by activists at the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest goes on display in the exhibition "Nation to Nation: Treaties Between the United States and American Indian Nations" at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. Treaty rights are at the heart of the protests against the pipeline. (Source: Paul Morigi/AP Images for the National Museum of the American Indian)