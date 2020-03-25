RRHD confirms first case of COVID-19 reported in Fauquier County

WARRENTON, Va. (WVIR) - Health officials say a Fauquier County man has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced Wednesday, March 25, that the man is in his 20′s and had recently traveled to an area with “sustained transmission.”
“This is the first case detected in a Fauquier County resident, and given the recent appearance of cases in neighboring counties, comes as no surprise,” RRHD Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner said. “As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene.”
The man is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public.
The Virginia Department of Health had reported earlier in the day that there are 391 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
03/25/2020 Release from the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District:
(Warrenton, VA.) – The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced that a resident of Fauquier County has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient, a male in their 20s, had recent domestic travel to an area with sustained transmission. He is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public. Health District staff will be contacting anyone identified as a close contact of this individual. Those identified will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. To protect patient confidentiality no further information about the patient will be released.
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, RRHD encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. RRHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide the best possible guidance for the community.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. This case is not yet reflected in the website dashboard, which is updated daily, with cases recorded by 5 p.m. the evening before.
