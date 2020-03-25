RRHD confirms first case of COVID-19 reported in Fauquier County

“This is the first case detected in a Fauquier County resident, and given the recent appearance of cases in neighboring counties, comes as no surprise,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, RRHD Health Director. “The recommendations in place yesterday still apply today. If you are 65 years or older, or if you have a chronic medical condition such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise, you should seriously consider staying at home. We all must do our part to protect ourselves, our neighbors, and the larger community, from this novel coronavirus. As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene.”