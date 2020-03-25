’The film speaks most’ - UVA’s Bryce Perkins & Bryce Hall discuss NFL Draft process

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NFL Draft is scheduled to kickoff on April 23rd in Las Vegas.
Fans will no longer be allowed to attend, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and other changes could still be on tap.
The entire process will be different for everyone involved.
“I think at the end of the day, the film speaks the most,” says UVA senior cornerbck Bryce Hall.
The rapidly changing landscape across the nation due to the coronavirus forced many college teams to cancel their Pro Day’s.
UVA's was scheduled for April 8th.
The missed opportunity for one last chance to impress the scouts could have an effect on a guy like Bryce Hall, who is recovering from a major injury.
“Yeah, it would have been nice to be able to show them something,” says Hall, "but at the same time, I’m still confident in what they know, and what they’re looking for in me. I feel like I could portray that, as far as getting to know them, and meeting them, and speaking and talking to them.”
Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “I think it will have less impact than what most think, in terms of what really is valued by NFL personnel. That’s my perspective. How you play, to me, is #1, and it’s #1 by far.”
Quarterback Bryce Perkins put a lot of highlights on tape at UVA.
In just two years, he became the program’s all-time leader in total offense and rushing yards by a quarterback.
Perkins says, “I’m starting to become that player that NFL teams want their quarterback to be. Especially now, with all the mobile quarterbacks coming in, and having success, I kind of developed and hit that, not peak, but I’m on my incline at the right moment.”
Perkins was not invited to the NFL Combine, like Hall, but he did work out at the 3DQB training facility in California.
“There were ten NFL starters that used the same people," says Perkins, "so after my workout, Jared Goff would go, and before my workout Dak Prescott and Matt Ryan would work out before me. I would get there early, and watch them work. It’s been good work, just to see those guys, and see where I stack up.”
Bryce Perkins is back in Charlottesville working out.
Bryce Hall is currently in Florida, and plans to be back next week.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.