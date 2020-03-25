Charlottesville leaders call upon Gov. Northam to implement stay-at-home order

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Mayor Nikuyah Walker is requesting Governor Ralph Northam to issue a stay-at-home order.
“Virginia must take action now to halt the spread of COVID-19 before it results in further illness and death within the commonwealth,” said Walker.
The mayor says Charlottesville City Council does not believe the current social distancing measures are enough to contain the spread of the virus.
Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney and Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter are also calling on the governor to revise the Executive Order to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Virginia.
“This is a public health emergency, and we urge you to act immediately to protect the health, safety, and welfare of our fellow Virginians,” said Brackney and Baxter.
"The council does not believe that this Executive Order's social distancing measures are sufficient to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia."
Resources for the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Our coronavirus resource page includes links to community resources, business resources, and volunteer/donation opportunities.
Local COVID-19 Resources
The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 which is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions regarding the coronavirus. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible. If someone is experiencing a medical emergency, they should call 911.
The City’s website homepage features a link to the Virginia Department of Health’s primary information resources on the coronavirus.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District’s primary online information resource is https://www.facebook.com/TJHealth.
Mental Health Resources
New resources are available from the Community Mental Health & Wellness Coalition:
