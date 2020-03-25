Augusta County Fire-Rescue seeks personal protective equipment, asks community for help

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County Fire-Rescue put out the call on Tuesday for personal protective equipment.
It’s asking the community to replenish its dwindling supplies. That includes surgical masks, N95 masks, dust masks, protective gowns, and Tyvek suits.
It’s also looking for hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and Clorox cleaners. Homemade masks are acceptable - the pattern is available here.
Augusta County Fire-Rescue Press Release:
The County, State and Federal agencies are facing shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE). Augusta County is asking the community for assistance in replenishing our dwindling supplies.
If anyone has medical/surgical masks, N95 masks, dust masks, protective gowns, tyvek suits or any type of PPE they think would be helpful. Other items needed include alcohol based (60% alcohol or more) hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes (like Clorox) and Clorox cleaners. A full list of approved cleaners can be found on the CDC web site.
Homemade face masks will also be acceptable, if you have the ability to sew and would like to make some a great resource for that is https://patchworkplusquilting.com/facemasks.
Please contact Augusta County Fire-Rescue 540-245-5624x1, drop off location for any supplies will be at the Fire-Rescue Training Center located at 115 Dick Huff Lane, Verona VA 24482 on Monday’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thanks for your support and understanding in these trying times. Please stay safe and look out for your neighbors.
