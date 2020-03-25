Albemarle County lunch program during coronavirus shutdown expands

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Free meals are now more accessible for students across Albemarle County during the coronavirus shutdown.
When schools in the county initially closed, anyone 18 and under was able to pick up a lunch and breakfast from one of six locations. Now, with schools shut down for the remainder of the academic year, it’s becoming easier for people to get the nutrients they need.
On Wednesday, March 25, an additional 11 locations, including Boys and Girls Clubs and apartment complexes, will have bagged lunches available for anyone who comes by. The lunches are free, and you do not have to qualify for free or reduced lunch to get them. Albemarle County Public School representatives do ask that the meals only be taken by those 18 and under.
Vanessa Miller, who came to get her children lunch says the delivery provides part of a daily routine, as well as a meal.
“It’s good for the kids to have a chance to at least see some part of school. I know my kids miss school,” Miller said, “It’s nice that they’ve been provided our lunch. Have some type of regular, normal for them.”
Full list of sites with meals:
- 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Albemarle, Monticello, Western Albemarle, Sutherland, Walton, and Woodbrook schools
- 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Abbington Crossing; Claudius Crozet Park; Granite Park; James River Boys & Girls Club; Southwood Boys & Girls Club; and Wilton Farm
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Mallside Forest Apartments
- 11:40 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. University Heights
- 11:45 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. Cismont Market
- 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. Red Hill Elementary
- 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. Stone-Robinson Elementary
If you cannot make it to one of those locations, you can call the Child Nutrition Program to find a way to help at 434-295-0566.
