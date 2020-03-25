Albemarle Co. police charge Charlottesville man with malicious wounding

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are charging a Charlottesville man in connection with a stabbing in Albemarle County.
County officers were called out to the 1800 block of Inglewood Drive Wednesday, March 25. There they found a man with a non-life threatening stab wounds.
Police searched the area, and arrested 28-year-old Quinterius Stith. He is charged with malicious wounding.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Giles with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.
