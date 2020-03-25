Albemarle Co. hospice seeking donations of PPE supplies

To donate supplies, contact us at lara.fisher@hopva.org or 434-817-6937. We can coordinate with you to drop off donations at our physical location in Charlottesville or we will arrange for someone to come by your location to pick up these supplies if you are within our twelve-county service area (including Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Culpeper, Greene, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, and Rappahannock).