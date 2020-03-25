Albemarle Co. hospice seeking donations of PPE supplies

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Hospice of the Piedmont is asking people to donate personal protective equipment (PPE).
The hospice says it needs disposable face masks, gloves, isolation gowns, and hand sanitizer.
The supplies will allow doctors, nurses, and other essential staff keep hospice inpatient facilities well-stocked and provide in-person visits to patients.
To donate supplies, contact us at lara.fisher@hopva.org or 434-817-6937.
03/25/2020 Release from the Hospice of the Piedmont:
(Charlottesville, VA, March 25, 2020) – Hospice of the Piedmont is in need of disposable face masks, gloves, isolation gowns, and hand sanitizer (personal protective equipment) to replenish our supplies. These supplies will allow our doctors, nurses, and other essential staff to keep our hospice inpatient facilities well-stocked and provide in-person visits to our patients.
Since Hospice of the Piedmont is nonprofit, your donations are 100% tax deductible. We will gladly provide a receipt on request.
To donate supplies, contact us at lara.fisher@hopva.org or 434-817-6937. We can coordinate with you to drop off donations at our physical location in Charlottesville or we will arrange for someone to come by your location to pick up these supplies if you are within our twelve-county service area (including Albemarle, Augusta, Buckingham, Culpeper, Greene, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, and Rappahannock).
