ACPD: Suspect arrested on grand larceny charges

The suspect(s) accessed the company work van by cutting through a locked fence. A second call for service came in later this morning in the 3500 block of Seminole Trail, regarding a stolen pull behind a camper. ACPD Officers were able to track the van to a location in Nelson County and, with assistance from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, both the van and camper were recovered. A suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident. This investigation is still ongoing at this time.