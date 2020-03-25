ACPD: Suspect arrested on grand larceny charges

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Scottsville man faces charges for allegedly stealing two vehicles in Albemarle County Wednesday, March 25.
Investigators say 44-year-old Leon Ray Morris Jr. cut through a locked fence and stole a work van in the area of Broadway Street.
Morris is also accused of stealing a pull-behind camper in the 3500 block of Seminole Trail.
Officers tracked the van to a location in Nelson County.
Both the van and camper were recovered.
Police charged Morris with two counts of grand larceny.
03/25/2020 Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - In the early morning hours of March 25, 2020, the Albemarle County Police received a complaint of a stolen vehicle in the area of Broadway Street, located in Albemarle County.
The suspect(s) accessed the company work van by cutting through a locked fence. A second call for service came in later this morning in the 3500 block of Seminole Trail, regarding a stolen pull behind a camper. ACPD Officers were able to track the van to a location in Nelson County and, with assistance from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, both the van and camper were recovered. A suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident. This investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Albemarle Police have charged 44-year-old Leon Ray Morris Jr. of Scottsville, Virginia with the following:
- Two counts of VA Code 18.2-95 Grand Larceny
Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact Detective Dylan Leitch with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.