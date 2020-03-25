ACPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on Seminole Trail early Monday

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pedestrian was found dead in along Seminole Trail in Albemarle County in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 25.
An Albemarle County police officer found the pedestrian in the median of the 3100 block of Northbound Seminole Trail, near the Kohl’s parking lot, around 12:14 a.m. The pedestrian was deceased upon the officer’s arrival. The victim appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.
Investigators believe the vehicle will have damage on the driver’s side, such as a broken headlight and turn signal assembly, broken side mirror. The hood and windshield were also likely show damage.
The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.
The Albemarle County Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact First Sergeant Mike Easton at (434) 531-5393, or the Crimestoppers Hotline 434-977-4000, or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
Updated Release from the Albemarle County Police Department:
On March 25, 2020, the ACPD Crash Reconstruction Team was called to the 3100 block of Seminole Trail for a fatal pedestrian crash. (This is in the section of highway across from the Kohl’s parking lot.) The victim was found in the median by an officer on duty. Officers collected several vehicle parts and pieces.
We are asking for your assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle. We believe that the vehicle will have sustained driver’s-side damage to include a broken headlight and turn signal assembly, broken driver’s-side mirror and probable hood and windshield damage.
Any assistance is important to the steps of our investigation. Please direct tips to the Crimestoppers Hotline 434-977-4000, or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org. Thank you for your time.
Albemarle County Police Department News Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - On Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at approximately 12:14 am, an Albemarle County Police Officer found what appeared to be a person unconscious in the median of the 3100 block of Northbound Seminole Trail. The officer identified that the person was deceased and appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, which Rescue then confirmed.
The name of the deceased individual is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
This incident was investigated by ACPD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team as a hit-and-run. This is the fourth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2020.
No more information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact First Sergeant Mike Easton with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 531-5393.
