Waynesboro YMCA launches effort to help community’s most vulnerable citizens

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Its doors may be closed due to COVID-19, but the Waynesboro YMCA has found a new way to serve the community.
On Monday it launched the Need Help Campaign aiming to help Waynesboro’s most vulnerable citizens. That includes seniors, veterans, and low-income families.
"Just because the YMCA's doors are closed doesn't mean that we can't be a critical resource in serving those in the greatest need in this community. And our ability to be able to connect people that have needs and connect people that wanna help is the value that we see ourselves playing as this crisis continues to unfold,” Waynesboro YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife said.
The Waynesboro YMCA has partnered with a handful of area businesses for this initiative. It's also launched an online auction and donate feature to support its work.
If you need help during the COVID-19 crisis you can text ‘NEEDHELP’ to 855-444-YMCA (9622). If you wish to volunteer, text ‘VOLUNTEER’ to 855-444-YMCA (9622).
Waynesboro Family YMCA Press Release:
The Waynesboro Family YMCA recognizes we are facing an unprecedented danger with COVID-19 and is launching an online effort to support the area's poorest residents, including low-income families, seniors and veterans.
Because of Coronavirus, the Y has shifted their programs and focus, so the Y can continue to do what they do best: stand as a partner and a leader in community action and support.
"Just because the Y has closed its doors temporarily doesn't mean we aren't serving the needs of our community," said Jeff Fife, executive director of the Waynesboro Family YMCA. "In this time of crisis and need, the Y and our staff are focused on partnering with other agencies, schools and our local government to work directly with and leverage resources to assist those that need it the most."
The Waynesboro Y has launched an online auction and donate feature to support their work before, during and after COVID-19.
The Y has also set up a text-messaging service to request help or to offer to volunteer during the Coronavirus pandemic.
If you need help during the COVID-19 crisis, you may text "NEEDHELP" to 855-444-YMCA.
If you wish to volunteer, you may text "VOLUNTEER" to the same number.
The Y has partnered with Mathers Construction Team, Charlie Obaugh Auto Group, Blue Ridge Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Parrott Orthodontics, The Green Leaf Grill, Best Western Plus Waynesboro and other generous partners listed on our website for this outreach.
For complete information on how you can get involved including links to the online auction and text messaging information, visit www.WaynesboroYMCA.com
