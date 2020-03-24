VDH reports 290 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says there are now 290 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth.
VDH released the newest totals around noon Tuesday, March 24. It notes two cases are in Albemarle County, five in Charlottesville, one in Fluvanna County, and two are in Louisa.
A Madison County man has also tested positive for COVID-19, but that does not appear in Tuesday’s update from the Virginia Department of Health.
A Virginia Beach-area man with the virus died from acute respiratory failure, marking what officials there called the seventh death related to coronavirus. However, VDH still tallies the number of deaths at six.
Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Statistics
Note: The VDH updates the statistics once a day around noon.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.