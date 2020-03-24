Staunton City Council to hold emergency meeting on Tuesday

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
City Manager Steve Rosenberg is expected to update council on changes already made and changes that could be coming due to the state of emergency and disaster declarations at the federal, state and local levels.
The meeting will be conducted via conference call and is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
The public can tune in to a live stream on the city’s webpage.
Staunton City Council Notice:
In light of the emergency and disaster ramifications of the COVID-19 outbreak, reflected in the national, state and local declarations of emergency and disaster, consistent with Staunton City Charter § 7, I call a special-emergency meeting of the Staunton City Council to be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 3:15 p.m., local time, by electronic communications to address further the novel corona virus (COVID-19) emergency and disaster, including consideration of the following:
- An update from the City Manager regarding the further actions taken by the City of Staunton already and likely to be taken regarding the COVID-19 emergency and disaster, consistent with the Declaration of Local Emergency issued by the City Manager on March 16, 2020 and Council’s Resolution adopted March 18, 2020 to affirm the emergency declaration and to declare a disaster;
- Consideration of adoption of an uncodified Emergency Ordinance ratifying and reaffirming the declaration of a local emergency and disaster due to COVID-19; implementing emergency and disaster procedures to help ensure continuity of government; ratifying and affirming the City Manager’s authority and exercise of authority and discretion in taking actions in the best interest of the City; and authorizing the City Manager to take actions to implement the provisions of this ordinance; and
- Other matters from the City Manager or Council members related to addressing the COVID-19 emergency and disaster and the effects. Page 2 of 2 The meeting will be conducted by telephone conference call electronic communications means without necessarily a quorum of Council being physically assembled at City Hall (which has been closed and remains closed), because the nature of the declared emergency and disaster makes it impracticable or unsafe at this particular time to assemble a quorum in a single location, with the purpose of the meeting being to address the emergency and disaster.
Arrangements for public access to this emergency meeting will be by streamed live broadcast on the City’s webpage at https://www.ci.staunton.va.us/government/city-council and by television broadcast on Comcast Channel 7.
The Clerk of Council is directed to give immediate notice to all members of Council, the City Manager, Assistant City Manager, Chief Finance Officer, and City Attorney, along with contemporaneous notice to the public by the best available notice, given the nature of the emergency
