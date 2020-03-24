Staunton City Council to hold emergency meeting on Tuesday

In light of the emergency and disaster ramifications of the COVID-19 outbreak, reflected in the national, state and local declarations of emergency and disaster, consistent with Staunton City Charter § 7, I call a special-emergency meeting of the Staunton City Council to be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 3:15 p.m., local time, by electronic communications to address further the novel corona virus (COVID-19) emergency and disaster, including consideration of the following: