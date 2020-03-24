Rain Returns Tonight and A Wet Chilly Wednesday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain will overspread the region tonight and make for a wet and chilly Wednesday. A storm system moving through the Tennessee Valley will bring us another round of rain through Wednesday, as it pushes toward and off the coast later in the day. With the rain, clouds and northerly winds, temperatures will hold in the chilly 40s to around 50. Overall rain amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch.