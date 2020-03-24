Rain Returns Tonight and A Wet Chilly Wednesday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain will overspread the region tonight and make for a wet and chilly Wednesday. A storm system moving through the Tennessee Valley will bring us another round of rain through Wednesday, as it pushes toward and off the coast later in the day. With the rain, clouds and northerly winds, temperatures will hold in the chilly 40s to around 50. Overall rain amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch.
A nice Thursday and milder with highs in the mid to upper 60s, as dry high pressure builds up over the region. The next storm system will start to approach on Friday and a warm front nearby will bring the chance for some showers, along with warm temperatures.
Tonight: Rain developing, chilly. Some fog. Lows low to mid 40s.
Wednesday: Rainy and chilly. Rain tapers by evening. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and milder. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s to around 50.
Friday: Clouds and sun with a few showers. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Clouds and sun. Scattered showers, mainly north. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Early showers possible. Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 50s to near 60.
