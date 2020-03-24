More rain on the way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Areas of dense fog to start this Tuesday. The fog will lift to some sun this afternoon. Along with pleasant conditions. It will remain dry through this evening. A new storm system taking shape over the south will head our overnight into Wednesday. Rainy conditions late tonight into tomorrow. It will also be cooler.
Dry and milder Thursday. A warm front near by Friday and Saturday will provide a new shower chance. Friday will feature the best rain chance. A cold front arrives early Sunday with a new shower risk.
Tuesday: Morning fog to a partly sunny sky this afternoon. Highs of 55 to 60 degrees. Light ENE breeze.
Tuesday night: A dry evening. Rain arrives late tonight. Lows in the 40s. Patchy fog late.
Wednesday: Rainy with a grey, gloomy sky. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain exits Wednesday night. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50.
Friday: Clouds and sun with a few showers. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Clouds and sun. Scattered shower, mainly north. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Early shower possible. Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
