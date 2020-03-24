Health department offers tips on grocery store safety during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Right now, a simple trip to the grocery store can raise some major concerns due to the coronavirus outbreak. The health department says there are easy ways to keep yourself safe.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District advises people to cut trips to the grocery store down to once a week, and only send one person per household for that trip.
While at the store, maintain roughly 6-feet of distance from others and consider bringing your own wipes to sanitize the handle of shopping carts.
“The most important things people should be adhering to, to prevent spread of disease, is making sure they’re keeping that 6-foot distance between people, and then washing their hands,” Sally Goodquist, the Thomas Jefferson Health District deputy public information officer, said.
Goodquist also recommends wiping down surfaces and grocery items.
She says that while it is possible to contract the virus from surfaces recently touched by an infected patient, it is more common to catch the virus from person-to-person contact.
