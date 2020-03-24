Greene County Sheriff’s Office offers prescription pick up

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is offering its help to anyone who might not be able to go out and get a prescription.
Sheriff Steve Smith and his deputies are offering to pick up medication for anyone who may be in the “at-risk” population to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Smith says he wants to do his part to keep the community safe. “It keeps people home, stay safe, stay away from other people and the longer we can keep people away from each other I think the sooner this thing will go away. We’re just trying to keep people safe.”
The Sheriff’s Office will also collect face masks, hand sanitizer, and any medical supplies and drop them off to nearby hospitals and health care facilities.
Orange County is also offering prescription pick-up help.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.