Greene county family makes face masks to donate

STANARDSVILLE Va. (WVIR) - Sandra Gantt and her granddaughters have spent the last week making homemade face masks in hopes of filling a shortage in Greene County.
“I just want to make sure everybody has what they need to get through this,” Gantt said.
As concerns of the pandemic spread, Gantt wanted to teach her granddaughters something useful.
"My sister gave me a call, she works at a nursing facility in Stanardsville and said there was a shortage of masks. So I wanted to help and had a sewing machine and then after the first day the girls decided they wanted to help out." Gantt said.
The girls do everything from cutting and sizing the fabric to attaching elastic bands.
"Well it’s a very tedious process, if one thing is messed up with the sewing machine it’s not going to sew correctly." Gantt’s Granddaughter Olivia Wells said.
Gantt says she wanted to teach her to help give back at a young age.
“It’s a good feeling, it gives you something to do besides thinking about everything that’s going on,” Gantt said.
Right now the masks are being donated to a nursing facility or anyone who requests them.
As long as they provide the materials, the masks are free of charge. Both girls hope the small face masks can make a difference for their Greene County community.
"It’s really exciting; it makes me proud of myself for making a difference. Because I know the world right now is kind of down and in a rough time and I feel like I'm helping people get out of the funk stage." Wells said.
Gantt and her granddaughters will keep making the masks as long as they have the materials.
If you are interested in donating any materials you can email Sandra Gantt by email here.
