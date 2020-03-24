First case of COVID-19 reported in Madison County

(Culpeper, VA.) – The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced that a resident of Madison County has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient, a male in his 50s, has mild symptoms at present, and is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public. He was previously identified as a close contact of a confirmed case, was quarantined prior to becoming symptomatic, and tested as soon as symptoms appeared. Health District staff will be contacting anyone identified as a close contact of this individual. Those identified will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. To protect patient confidentiality no further information about the patient will be released.