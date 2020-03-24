Drastic sales increase at ABC stores during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One Virginia business that hasn’t been hurting during the COVID-19 pandemic is ABC stores. Workers there say they have seen a drastic increase in sales for the past two weeks.
Employees have been busy restocking shelves and expect the increase in sales to stay steady for now.
“Fortunately, we've been really good on our stock. This last week has really hurt us and we won’t be getting our truck until tomorrow or Thursday, so we are trying to stock up as much as we can," assistant manager Makaila Cauley said.
Cauley says she has seen more people buying in bulk and in larger bottles than usual.
Governor Ralph Northam says ABC stores will stay open during the outbreak but are required to follow social distancing and sanitation measures.
Despite the increase in business, ABC stores are cutting back their hours. Starting Friday, stores across the commonwealth will be open from noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
This is to allow employees extra time to sanitize the stores and stock shelves. It also gives staff some flexibility.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.