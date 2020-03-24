Craft group in Albemarle County sew medical supplies for those who need it most

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of crafters is stepping in to help to make sure people get the medical supplies they need during this coronavirus pandemic. Cville Craft Aid Group, in collaboration with LilyPads Housing, has started a website for people and organizations to order medical supplies.
This is an effort to make sure the medical needs are met in the community. The group is sewing cloth and fabric masks, surgical caps and gowns. People can request which patterns they would like and how many they need by filling out a form online.
"This is something that allows us to feel part of the community and feel we can get the people who are really truly on the front lines who are going to be keeping our community as safe as possible and taking care of our loved ones when they get ill," Sheri Edgecomb, Volunteer said.
If you would like to order supplies or sign-up to sew, click here.
