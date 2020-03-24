Charlottesville School Board hopes to celebrate graduating seniors during coronavirus shutdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Graduating seniors attending Charlottesville schools will never have to sit in their classrooms again, because of the COVID-19 outbreak. On Tuesday, and Governor Ralph Northam announced that schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year. That announcement has left students and parents with questions about the next steps in their education.
Jennifer McKeever, the chairperson of the Charlottesville School Board, says she has been hearing those questions and concerns.
“I hear student’s grief, and I hear parent’s frustration, and I think we are, as a community, going to socially distance and responsibly find ways to celebrate our class of 2020,” McKeever said.
For right now, the priority is keeping families safe and helping everyone in the school community engage academically. That means parents may need to step up while teachers hold classes online.
“I think reading is the most important thing, reading to your children,” McKeever said. “I’m trying to have an opportunity every day to read to my children and I encourage parents to do the same."
Students may still take tests, turn in homework, and even goof off in classes online. Despite those similarities, McKeever says this is an entirely new way to learn and graduate from school.
“This is just unprecedented and we don’t know what is going to happen so I can’t make any promises,” McKeever said. “But, I know that my goal is to celebrate this class as much as I can.”
If parents or students have questions or comments, they can reach out to McKeever or other members of the school board here—but a perfect solution is not in sight yet.
