Charlottesville organizations team up to launch emergency relief fund for area artists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville organizations supporting the arts are working together to provide relief to area artists facing financial troubles in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation (CACF) seeded the $6,000 fund last week, which has since grown to nearly $10,000 for artists in need. The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative and New City Arts joined together to request and start the emergency relief fund for artists around Charlottesville.
“Currently the need is outpacing the dollar amount available. So we’re operating on a first come, first serve basis for artists who meet the requirements,” Executive Director of the The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative Alan Goffinski said.
Artists can request up to $300 to compensate for lost income due to cancellations of specific gigs or opportunities.
“Things that a lot of artists have been relying on and planning on for income for a really long time as well as what they're losing other sources of income as restaurants close,” Executive Director at New City Arts Initiative Maureen Brondyke said.
If you’re interested in applying for the fund, or donating money, please click here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.