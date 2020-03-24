CFD: Prospect Ave. fire displaces 17, causes roughly $100K in damages

Charlottesville, VA – On Monday, 03/23/2020, at 8:58 p.m. the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Prospect ave resulting in major damage to a multi family apartment building. Upon arrival the crews found heavy fire and thick smoke on the first floor engulfing the stove and cabinets in one of the units. No civilians were injured, however one first responder was evaluated for smoke inhalation on scene. Two dogs and one cat were rescued from smoke filled apartments and are expected to be ok. The fire extended through the wall behind the stove and into the apartment above.