Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, endangered man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help with locating a man who may have shot himself before disappearing.
Deputies were called out to the area of the Inn at Afton around 5 p.m. Monday, March 23
The sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation revealed that family members have not spoken with Feck since March 21.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this missing man is asked to contact Investigator CJ Taylor of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
A full description of Feck can be found in the below press release.
03/24/2020 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing man who was reportedly seen at an overlook on Afton Mountain on Monday, March 23rd at approximately 1700 hours.
Deputies were dispatched to the area of the Inn at Afton Monday afternoon after a third party reported a man, believed to be William M. Feck, had shot himself in the upper chest/arm (with a handgun) and drove South on the Blue Ridge Parkway in a white SUV. Deputies were unable to locate Feck.
A preliminary investigation revealed that family members have not spoken with Feck since March 21st.
William M. Feck
- AGE: 33
- W/M
- HEIGHT: 5’3”
- WEIGHT: 155 lbs
- EYES: Blue
- HAIR: Brown
- Tattoos: Numerous including facial tattoos
- LSW: dark colored jeans with a white belt, a yellow shirt, and an orange hat.
Feck has been entered into the missing person’s database as missing, endangered.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of this missing man, please contact Investigator CJ Taylor of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
