Albemarle Co. launches Emergency Response Fund for COVID-19

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has launched a new program to help anyone in the community dealing with financial hardships from the coronavirus.
The county says the Community Emergency Response Fund will provide financial support to households in need and to organizations providing food, medical supplies, and basic assistance.
Anyone who needs assistance from this fund, or wants to lend their support, or to find additional resources, should visit the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation’s website.
03/24/2020 Release from Albemarle County:
Any Albemarle County resident looking for assistance or resources to mitigate the hardships of COVID-19 should apply for financial assistance through the Community Emergency Response Fund.
This fund provides financial support to households in need and to organizations providing food, medical supplies, and basic assistance.
To ask for assistance, to lend your support, or to find additional resources, please visit the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation’s website.
Background:
The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation worked with its partners to establish an emergency fund to “provide flexible resources to organizations in Central Virginia helping to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Over $2 million dollars has already been raised to support our community.
What You Can Do:
First, share this message with your neighbors, friends, and colleagues. Signup to receive these messages in your inbox. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a wealth of resources for businesses, households, schools, and faith-based organizations at cdc.gov/coronavirus . The CDC is specifically encouraging people to:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Put distance between yourself and other people (social distancing).
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)
Stay Up-To-Date on COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information
The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is our community’s local public health agency and works closely with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). TJHD has opened a hotline at (434) 972-6261 to answer questions from the public regarding COVID-19. At this time, that number is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. The public can leave messages that will be returned as soon as possible. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 911.
