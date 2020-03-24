ACPS expanding student meal distribution to 11 new sites

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) is expanding distribution of breakfasts and lunches to students who qualify for the federal government’s free and reduced meal program.
Starting Wednesday, March 25, meals for students and siblings 18 years of age and younger will be available at the following locations around the county:
- 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Abbington Crossing, Claudius Crozet Park, Granite Park, James River Boys & Girls Club, Southwood Boys & Girls Club, and Wilton Farm
- 11:30 a.m. until noon at Mallside Forest Apartments
- 11:40 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. at University Heights
- 11:45 a.m. until 12:05 p.m. at Cismont Market
- Noon to 12:30 p.m. at Red Hill Elementary
- 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Stone-Robinson Elementary
Meals will be distributed at the new sites from school buses.
Families and students are reminded at all locations to exercise social distancing while obtaining their meals. Anyone with special needs, such as being unable to get to any of the distribution sites, should call the Child Nutrition Program at 434-295-0566.
