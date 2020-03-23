VDH: 254 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth is 254, according to the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health.
VDH also reported Monday, March 23, that a total of 3,697 people have been tested, and six Virginians have died as a result of COVID-19. The majority of the confirmed cases are in the Arlington and Fairfax areas.
Globally, the number of total cases is currently at 353,62, with 15,430 deaths.
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to give his daily update on coronavirus in Virginia around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
