VDH: 254 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11 in the Thomas Jefferson Health Disrict

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth is 254, according to the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health. Additionally, Governor Ralph Northam says all school - public and private - will be closed for the rest of this academic year.
The governor made his announcement during a press conference Monday, March 23. He is also encouraging people to do the right thing, saying officials are not looking to penalize people as new orders will be going into effect for at least 30 days.
At noon, the VDH updated its website to show that a total of 3,697 people have been tested, and six Virginians have died as a result of COVID-19. The majority of the confirmed cases are in the Arlington and Fairfax areas.
Monday afternoon, the Virginia Beach Health Department reported that a man in its district has died after testing positive for COVID-19. This marks the seventh death related to the coronavirus in the commonwealth. The department announced Monday, March 23, that the man had underlying health conditions and died of acute respiratory failure.
Monday evening the Thomas Jefferson Health District confirmed 11 cases in its area, including 5 in Albemarle and 3 in Charlottesville.
Note: The Virginia Department of Health updates the statistics below at noon each day.
Globally, the number of total cases is currently at 353,62, with 15,430 deaths.
