Some Fog Tonight, Milder And Dry Tuesday. More Rain for the Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas of fog tonight and a drier, milder day ahead for Tuesday. A quick break form the rain will make for a dry Tuesday, some sunshine and milder temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Another storm system moving through the Ohio Valley will spread rain back over our region for Wednesday along with cooler temperatures. At this time, rain amounts may approach or exceed half an inch.
A nice Thursday and warmer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70, as dry high pressure set up over the region. The next storm system will start to approach on Friday and a warm front nearby will bring the chance for some showers, along with mild temperatures.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, chilly. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, milder in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: More rain, cooler. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows lower 50s.
Saturday: Clouds and sun, Chance of showers. Highs near 70. Lows upper 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid 40s.
Monday: Partly sunny, mild. Highs low to mid 60s.
