Some Fog Tonight, Milder And Dry Tuesday. More Rain for the Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some areas of fog tonight and a drier, milder day ahead for Tuesday. A quick break form the rain will make for a dry Tuesday, some sunshine and milder temperatures with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Another storm system moving through the Ohio Valley will spread rain back over our region for Wednesday along with cooler temperatures. At this time, rain amounts may approach or exceed half an inch.