PACEM taking new measures to protect the homeless and prevent spread of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville area’s last resort homeless shelter, People and Congregations Engaged in Ministries (PACEM) is stepping up its effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
The shelter normally houses men and women temporarily at various congregations and other community spaces around the city. However, in wake of the virus, PACEM has designated two permanent shelter spaces, one for men and another for women.
PACEM’s Executive Director Jayson Whitehead said the shelter is averaging about 10 women a night at The Haven sanctuary and about 30 men a night at the Key Recreation Center. Both sites are located in the city of Charlottesville.
The shelter is also screening for symptoms and doing temperature readings of all guests when necessary. Whitehead said some of the individuals were sent to the University of Virginia Medical Center for further testing; however all tested negative for the virus.
The shelter is also no longer taking in any new guests from outside the area.
If you’re interested in volunteering, you can email: volunteer@pacemshelter.org
For those in need for a place to stay, you can reach PACEM at 434-973-1234 ext: 105
