Monday showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly rain showers on this Monday. A lingering shower this evening. We will have a brief drying trend for Tuesday. Another wet weather maker arrives Wednesday. Dry on Thursday. Tracking a warm front for Friday and Saturday. Friday will feature the best rain chance. A westerly wind flow would keep Saturday drier.
A cold front moves over the region early Sunday. Overall milder for the end of the week and weekend. More than an inch of rain is projected through Saturday.
Monday: Periods of rain. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the low to mid 50s. 40s for the Blue Ridge Mountains where a little wet snow mixed in overnight and early this morning. Light northeast breeze.
Monday night: A scattered evening shower. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Lows lower 50s.
Saturday: Small rain risk at this time. Clouds and sun. Highs near 70. Lows upper 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. High 70.
