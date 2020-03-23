Mamadi Diakite named to NABC All-District 2 Second-Team

UVA senior forward Mamadi Diakite has been named to the All-District 2 Second-Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Mamadi Diakite was all-smiles after the victory against Louisville (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | March 23, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 7:31 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA senior forward Mamadi Diakite has been named to the All-District 2 Second-Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Diakite averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 2019-20

He was also a big part of a Cavaliers’ defense which led the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 52.4 points per game.

Diakite was previously named Second Team All-ACC.

He finished his career with 997-points, and is second all-time in blocks in program history.

