Harrisonburg police make arrest in recent burglaries

Harrisonburg, VA – On September 10, 2019, officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), began investigating several burglaries of medical practices in the area of Medical Avenue. These burglaries were all reported on the same date, having occurred sometime over the weekend. On January 17, 2020 two additional burglaries of medical facilities in other areas of the city were also reported, prompting HPD to release a statement warning these types of practices to implement additional security measures.