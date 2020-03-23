Harrisonburg police make arrest in recent burglaries

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - Police believe a Bridgewater man is behind multiple burglaries in several different jurisdictions.
03/23/2020 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:
Harrisonburg, VA – On September 10, 2019, officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), began investigating several burglaries of medical practices in the area of Medical Avenue. These burglaries were all reported on the same date, having occurred sometime over the weekend. On January 17, 2020 two additional burglaries of medical facilities in other areas of the city were also reported, prompting HPD to release a statement warning these types of practices to implement additional security measures.
In February 2020, a joint investigation began with surrounding agencies to include the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Elkton Police Department, and Bridgewater Police Department, after information was received that the person responsible for these burglaries had committed similar crimes in those jurisdictions.
At the conclusion of the joint investigation, HPD charged and arrested Bryan R. Hedge, 48, of Bridgewater, Virginia for these crimes. Hedge has been charged with several counts of breaking and entering, property damage, grand larceny and petit larceny related to eleven separate incidents in Harrisonburg. These charges relate to the burglaries of medical practices as well as several additional commercial burglaries that occurred in Harrisonburg from November 2019 to January 2020.
Hedge is currently being held at the Rockingham County Regional Jail. Anyone with additional information concerning Hedge or other burglaries are encouraged to contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
