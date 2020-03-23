Gov. Northam Daily Briefing: Schools to remain closed through academic year; non-essential businesses to close

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Governor Ralph Northam says all school - public and private - will be closed for the rest of this academic year. The governor made the announcement during his daily coronavirus press conference Monday, March 23.
Northam said all non-essential businesses will also be closed. “I am acting to protect Virginians." He says the point is to limit the places where people gather in groups.
The state will be publishing list of essential and non-essential businesses.
He is encouraging people to do the right thing, saying officials are not looking to penalize people as new orders will be going into effect for at least 30 days.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, this page will be updated as information becomes available.
