FlyDog Yoga alters workouts and goes virtual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Being active is a huge part in staying happy and healthy. With the pandemic occurring, it’s making it difficult for people to go out and get their exercise, but FlyDog Yoga is getting creative.
E“We made the decision that we would close last Monday,” says co-owner Eliza Whiteman. “In doing that, it really cleared out and opened up space for us to fully for focus on bringing everything online.”
The virtual yoga sessions are held by FlyDog’s 38 instructors who are with you every pose of the way, both live and on-demand.
“That gives people access to any time anywhere different meditations short sequences longer classes, so it really gives a variety for people to do,” says Whiteman.
Everyone is experiencing the stress of Covid-19. That’s why FlyDog encourages you to make sure you’re getting the relief you need.
“Having a physical yoga practice allows us to get out of the default we were holding ourselves,” says Whiteman. “The stress the tension in the anxiety shows up in our shoulders and our hunching over. This allows us (this mindful movement) helps us to open up and opening up just allowing us to find more space in her body.”
FlyDog Yoga is hosting a free online yoga session to first responders, veterans, and their families on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. online For more information you can go to flydog.com
